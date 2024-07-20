The UAE welcomed the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice, which considers the Israeli settlement policy in the West Bank and East Jerusalem a violation of international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the UAE stresses its rejection of all measures aimed at changing the historical and legal status quo in the occupied Palestinian territories, and all practices that violate international legitimacy resolutions, which threaten further escalation and tension in the region, and hinder efforts to achieve peace and stability.

The Ministry stressed the need to support regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East and put an end to illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

On the other hand, the number of humanitarian and relief aid convoys to the Gaza Strip reached 100, sent by the UAE since the launch of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, and contributed to alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian brothers from the repercussions of the war, and the aid convoys began with the entry of the first relief shipment on November 24 of last year.

The convoys sent by the UAE included various relief aid, including medical equipment, food parcels, Emirati dates, shelter tents, food supplies, clothing, water, baby milk, parcels for children and women, blankets, relief bags, ambulances, and water and sewage tanks.

The convoys’ load amounted to more than 20 thousand tons, transported by approximately 1000 trucks through the Rafah crossing.

Four convoys were also dispatched after the invasion of Rafah, carrying a load estimated at 320 tons, including shelter tents and food parcels targeting the displaced and those affected by the difficult circumstances they are going through, and the lack of basic necessities of life.

The health sector was also supported with urgent medical aid of more than 16 tons of medicines and medical supplies.

Through relief aid convoys, the UAE has formed a humanitarian picture that has contributed to alleviating the suffering of those displaced by the war, meeting their basic and medical needs, and continuing to follow the approach of the founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, in providing relief to those affected, displaced, and brotherly and friendly countries, and providing aid to those in need and displaced, which is considered a global model to be emulated in humanitarian work.