In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that this decision is an important step on the road to achieving a political settlement and the aspirations of the Ethiopian people to build a future that meets their aspirations for peace and prosperity.

The statement indicated that “constructive dialogue, within the framework of the state of institutions, the rule of law and the constitution, is the only way to bring lasting peace and return stability to the country,” according to the Emirates News Agency, “WAM.”

On Monday, the Ethiopian government announced that it had accepted a request for a cease-fire made by the government in the restive Tigray region.

State media published the government’s statement, shortly after the Tigray Interim Administration, appointed by the central government, fled the capital, Mekele, and called for a humanitarian ceasefire to allow aid to be delivered there.

Ethiopia’s statement said the ceasefire “will enable farmers to plow their lands, aid groups to operate without any military movement around it, and to engage with remnants of (former ruling Tigray Party) who seek peace,” adding that efforts to bring former Tigrayan leaders to justice will continue.

Ethiopia stated that the ceasefire will continue until the end of the important planting season in Tigray, knowing that the season ends in September.

The government ordered all federal and provincial authorities to respect the ceasefire.

The Ethiopian government’s announcement comes after nearly eight months of a bloody conflict, in which hundreds of thousands of people faced the world’s worst famine crisis in a decade.