The UAE welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, stressing that a political solution is the only way to end the conflict in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed – in a statement – that this decision is an important step on the road to achieving a political settlement and the aspirations of the Ethiopian people to build a future that meets their aspirations for peace and prosperity, noting that constructive dialogue within the framework of the state of institutions, the rule of law and the constitution is the only way to bring peace. permanent stability and return to the country.