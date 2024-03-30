The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of light rain falling in separate areas, and winds will be light to moderate, brisk at times..

The center said in its daily statement that the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly / 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first tide will occur at 16:58, the second tide at 04:05, and the first low tide at The time is 10:48 and the second low tide is at 21:26. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light and the first tide occurs at 14:03, the second high tide is at 00:23, the first low tide is at 19:21, and the second high tide is at 08:01..

Below is a statement of the maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels expected tomorrow ..

City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 30 19 85 30

Dubai 31 18 80 30

Sharjah 31 20 80 25

Ajman 32 20 80 30

Umm Al Quwain 30 19 85 30

Ras Al Khaimah 31 20 85 30

Fujairah 31 22 75 25

Al Ain 32 16 65 20

Liwa 33 17 65 25

Ruwais 30 18 80 55

Goods 29 19 80 35

Dalma 28 20 80 50

Greater Tunb / Lesser 27 19 80 50

Abu Musa 27 19 85 55.