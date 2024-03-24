The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times in separate areas, with rain falling at intervals, and the winds will be light to moderate speed and active to strong at times, especially at sea, causing dust and dust, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility..

The Center stated, in its daily statement about the weather condition prevailing in the country tomorrow, that the winds will be southeasterly – northwesterly / 20 to 30 km/h, reaching 55 km/h, and the sea in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate to turbulent, becoming very turbulent at times. Especially with clouds, as the first tide occurs at 13:17, the second tide occurs at 02:09, the first low tide occurs at 19:41, and the second low tide occurs at 07:54; As for the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to medium, with the first tide occurring at 10:08, the second tide at 22:10, the first low tide at 16:07, and the second high tide at 04:30..

The following is a statement of the maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels expected tomorrow:

City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 35 26 80 45

Dubai 33 27 80 50

Sharjah 33 24 85 50

Ajman 34 26 85 60

Umm Al Quwain 34 24 80 30

Ras Al Khaimah 35 25 70 20

Fujairah 35 27 70 30

Al Ain 35 25 80 20

Liwa 35 27 80 35

Ruwais 33 26 85 40

Goods 34 24 80 30

Dalma 30 24 85 65

Greater / Lesser Tunb 29 27 85 50

Abu Musa 29 26 85 60