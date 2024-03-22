The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general, cloudy at times in some coastal and western areas, with a chance of rain falling at intervals, and winds will be light to moderate, brisk at times..

Winds are north-easterly-southeasterly / 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h. The Arabian Gulf has light to medium waves. The first tide occurs at 01:32, the first low tide at 18:47, and the second high tide at 06:51.

In Raaman, the waves will be light, with the first tide occurring at 08:46, the second tide at 21:30, the first low tide at 15:12, and the second high tide at 03:42. .

Below is a statement of the maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels expected tomorrow:

City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 32 21 80 30

Dubai 32 22 80 35

Sharjah 32 20 85 30

Ajman 30 22 75 35

Umm Al Quwain 30 18 80 35

Ras Al Khaimah 31 19 75 25

Fujairah 30 23 75 35

Al Ain 34 18 70 15

Liwa 36 19 55 10

Ruwais 29 18 80 20

Goods 28 20 80 30

Dalma 28 20 80 50

Greater / Lesser Tunb 27 23 90 60

Abu Musa 27 24 85 65