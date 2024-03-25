The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with rain falling in separate areas, with a noticeable drop in temperatures, and moderate to active northwesterly winds and strong at times, especially on the sea, causing dust..
The center explained – in its daily statement – that the wind movement is northwesterly, 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 50 km/h.
The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent, and the first tide will occur at 13:51, the second tide will occur at 02:24, the first low tide will occur at 20:01, and the second low tide will occur at 02:24. **:**
In the Sea of Oman, the waves are moderate to turbulent, with the first tide occurring at 10:47, the second tide at 22:29, the first low tide at 16:32, and the second high tide at 04:54..
Below is a statement of the maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels expected tomorrow:
City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity
Abu Dhabi 26 22 80 40
Dubai 26 23 75 45
Sharjah 27 20 85 40
Ajman 26 25 85 45
Umm Al Quwain 25 19 85 50
Ras Al Khaimah 26 18 90 45
Fujairah 27 20 70 30
Al Ain 27 17 75 30
Liwa 26 17 80 30
Ruwais 27 18 80 35
Goods 29 15 90 40
Dalma 26 19 80 40
Greater Tunb 24 22 80 60
Minor 24 22 80 60
Abu Musa 24 22 90 60
