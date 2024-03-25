The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with rain falling in separate areas, with a noticeable drop in temperatures, and moderate to active northwesterly winds and strong at times, especially on the sea, causing dust..

The center explained – in its daily statement – that the wind movement is northwesterly, 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 50 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent, and the first tide will occur at 13:51, the second tide will occur at 02:24, the first low tide will occur at 20:01, and the second low tide will occur at 02:24. **:**

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are moderate to turbulent, with the first tide occurring at 10:47, the second tide at 22:29, the first low tide at 16:32, and the second high tide at 04:54..

Below is a statement of the maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels expected tomorrow:

City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 26 22 80 40

Dubai 26 23 75 45

Sharjah 27 20 85 40

Ajman 26 25 85 45

Umm Al Quwain 25 19 85 50

Ras Al Khaimah 26 18 90 45

Fujairah 27 20 70 30

Al Ain 27 17 75 30

Liwa 26 17 80 30

Ruwais 27 18 80 35

Goods 29 15 90 40

Dalma 26 19 80 40

Greater Tunb 24 22 80 60

Minor 24 22 80 60

Abu Musa 24 22 90 60