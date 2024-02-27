The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy, with some cumulus clouds interspersed with rain falling on various areas of the country, a rise in temperatures, and winds of light to moderate speed, becoming active to strong at times on the sea and with the clouds, and causing dust..

The center explained – in its daily statement – that the wind movement: northwesterly – northeasterly / 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 45 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate to turbulent and sometimes very turbulent on Thursday morning, with the first tide occurring at 14:57, the second tide at 03:50, the first low tide at 09:04, and the second high tide at 21:24..

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light to moderate, and the first tide occurs at 23:56, the second tide occurs at **:**, the first low tide occurs at 06:29, and the second low tide occurs at **:**. **:**.

The following is a statement of the temperatures and maximum and minimum humidity levels expected tomorrow:

City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 28 21 85 40

Dubai 27 20 80 40

Sharjah 26 19 85 40

Ajman 27 20 80 45

Umm Al Quwain 26 18 85 40

Ras Al Khaimah 26 17 85 45

Fujairah 29 19 80 50

Al Ain 28 17 85 45

Liwa 28 17 80 35

Ruwais 24 16 80 45

Goods 23 16 80 45

Dalma 24 18 85 45

Greater Tunb 23 20 85 40

Tunb al-Sughra 23 20 85 40

Abu Musa 22 21 85 45