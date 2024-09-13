The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear and partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing in the east, which may be cumulus in the afternoon, with a drop in temperatures, especially in the north, and humid at night and Sunday morning with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some coastal areas, and winds light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust during the day..
Winds: Southeast to northeast and northwest / 10 to 25 reaching 35 km/h.
Arabian Gulf: Light waves.
The first high tide will occur at 21:03 and the first low tide will occur at 05:25. .
Sea of Oman: Light waves. High tide will be at 18:07, high tide at 08:02, low tide at 13:12 and low tide at 00:53..
Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow.:
City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity.
Abu Dhabi 43 30 80 30
Dubai 42 32 85 30
Sharjah 42 27 80 20
Ajman 43 28 85 25
Umm Al Quwain 43 27 80 30
Ras Al Khaimah 42 24 85 25
Fujairah 35 29 90 30
Eye 43 29 60 10
Liwa 45 26 80 25
Al-Ruwais 39 28 85 30
Goods 40 28 80 25
Delma 39 30 75 30
Greater/Smaller Tunb 37 29 80 40
Abu Musa 37 29 80 40
