The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear, partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south in the afternoon and a possibility of rain..
The center explained in its daily statement that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust, and will move southeasterly to northeasterly, with a speed of 15 to 30, reaching 40 km/h..
The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, with the first high tide at 23:61, the second high tide at 04:27, the first low tide at 09:54, and the second low tide at 22:20..
In the Sea of Oman, the waves are light and the first high tide occurs at 12:31 and the second high tide at 53:01..
Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow.:
City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity
Abu Dhabi 45 31 80 25
Dubai 42 32 65 30
Sharjah 44 31 60 25
Ajman 41 32 70 30
Umm Al Quwain 42 31 80 30
Ras Al Khaimah 43 32 75 30
Fujairah 35 30 90 45
Eye 44 32 50 20
Liwa 45 31 70 20
Al Ruwais 41 32 90 30
Goods 45 31 95 20
Delma 38 32 90 60
Greater Tunb 40 32 85 45
Little Tunb 40 32 85 45
Abu Musa 41 33 80 40
