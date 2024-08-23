The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear, partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south in the afternoon and a possibility of rain..

The center explained in its daily statement that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust, and will move southeasterly to northeasterly, with a speed of 15 to 30, reaching 40 km/h..

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, with the first high tide at 23:61, the second high tide at 04:27, the first low tide at 09:54, and the second low tide at 22:20..

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light and the first high tide occurs at 12:31 and the second high tide at 53:01..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow.:

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 45 31 80 25

Dubai 42 32 65 30

Sharjah 44 31 60 25

Ajman 41 32 70 30

Umm Al Quwain 42 31 80 30

Ras Al Khaimah 43 32 75 30

Fujairah 35 30 90 45

Eye 44 32 50 20

Liwa 45 31 70 20

Al Ruwais 41 32 90 30

Goods 45 31 95 20

Delma 38 32 90 60

Greater Tunb 40 32 85 45

Little Tunb 40 32 85 45

Abu Musa 41 33 80 40