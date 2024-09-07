The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear, partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by rain, becoming humid at night and Monday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some coastal and inland areas..

The center explained in its daily statement that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust during the day, and their movement will be southeasterly, turning to northwesterly and northeasterly, with a speed of 10 to 25, reaching 40 km/h..

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light, and the first high tide occurs at 15:42, the second high tide at 03:52, the first low tide at 09:17, and the second low tide at 22:05..

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light, and the first high tide occurs at 51:11, the second high tide at 22:01, the first low tide at 35:18, and the second low tide at 25:06..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow.:

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 43 31 80 25

Dubai 43 31 80 20

Sharjah 43 28 70 20

Ajman 41 31 70 20

Umm Al Quwain 41 26 65 25

Ras Al Khaimah 41 28 55 35

Fujairah 34 30 90 60

Eye 44 31 50 20

Liwa 45 29 70 10

Al Ruwais 41 26 95 35

Goods 41 26 90 30

Delma 39 30 85 40

Greater Tunb 33 31 90 60

Little Tunb 33 31 90 60

Abu Musa 35 32 80 65