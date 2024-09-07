The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear, partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by rain, becoming humid at night and Monday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some coastal and inland areas..
The center explained in its daily statement that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust during the day, and their movement will be southeasterly, turning to northwesterly and northeasterly, with a speed of 10 to 25, reaching 40 km/h..
The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light, and the first high tide occurs at 15:42, the second high tide at 03:52, the first low tide at 09:17, and the second low tide at 22:05..
In the Sea of Oman, the waves are light, and the first high tide occurs at 51:11, the second high tide at 22:01, the first low tide at 35:18, and the second low tide at 25:06..
Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow.:
City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity
Abu Dhabi 43 31 80 25
Dubai 43 31 80 20
Sharjah 43 28 70 20
Ajman 41 31 70 20
Umm Al Quwain 41 26 65 25
Ras Al Khaimah 41 28 55 35
Fujairah 34 30 90 60
Eye 44 31 50 20
Liwa 45 29 70 10
Al Ruwais 41 26 95 35
Goods 41 26 90 30
Delma 39 30 85 40
Greater Tunb 33 31 90 60
Little Tunb 33 31 90 60
Abu Musa 35 32 80 65
