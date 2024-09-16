The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear, partly cloudy at times, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by light rain and humidity at night and Wednesday morning in some coastal and internal areas, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming..

The center explained in its daily statement that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, and their movement will be southeasterly to northeasterly, and their speed will be 10 to 25, reaching 40 km/h..

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light, and the first high tide occurs at 13:08, the second high tide at 00:22, the first low tide at 18:09, and the second low tide at 07:13..

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light, and the first high tide occurs at 09:03, the second high tide at 21:10, the first low tide at 15:16, and the second low tide at 03:18..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow.:

Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 43 29 75 15

Dubai 40 30 70 15

Sharjah 40 26 85 15

Ajman 39 28 70 20

City 40 24 70 15

Ras Al Khaimah 40 24 90 25

Fujairah 34 30 80 60

Eye 42 30 70 10

Liwa 44 27 85 10

Al Ruwais 41 26 75 20

Goods 41 26 70 20

Delma 38 29 70 25

Greater Tunb 37 28 70 30

Little Tunb 37 28 70 30

Abu Musa 37 28 75 35