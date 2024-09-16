The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear, partly cloudy at times, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by light rain and humidity at night and Wednesday morning in some coastal and internal areas, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming..
The center explained in its daily statement that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, and their movement will be southeasterly to northeasterly, and their speed will be 10 to 25, reaching 40 km/h..
The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light, and the first high tide occurs at 13:08, the second high tide at 00:22, the first low tide at 18:09, and the second low tide at 07:13..
In the Sea of Oman, the waves are light, and the first high tide occurs at 09:03, the second high tide at 21:10, the first low tide at 15:16, and the second low tide at 03:18..
Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow.:
Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity
Abu Dhabi 43 29 75 15
Dubai 40 30 70 15
Sharjah 40 26 85 15
Ajman 39 28 70 20
City 40 24 70 15
Ras Al Khaimah 40 24 90 25
Fujairah 34 30 80 60
Eye 42 30 70 10
Liwa 44 27 85 10
Al Ruwais 41 26 75 20
Goods 41 26 70 20
Delma 38 29 70 25
Greater Tunb 37 28 70 30
Little Tunb 37 28 70 30
Abu Musa 37 28 75 35
