The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear and partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing in the east in the afternoon, and humid at night and Monday morning in some coastal and inland areas with the possibility of fog or light fog forming, and winds light to moderate in speed, sometimes active..

Winds southeasterly turning northwesterly / 10 to 20 reaching 35 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf is light waved, with the first high tide at 15:30, the second high tide at 04:38, the first low tide at 09:10, and the second low tide at 22:08..

The Sea of ​​Oman is lightly wavy, with the first high tide at 01:35, the second high tide at **:**, the first low tide at 18:44, and the second low tide at 07:10..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow...

Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 41 28 85 35

Dubai 40 30 85 35

Sharjah 40 27 80 35

Ajman 39 28 80 35

Umm Al Quwain 38 25 80 35

Ras Al Khaimah 41 25 80 30

Fujairah 38 29 85 40

Eye 43 28 50 15

Liwa 43 26 85 35

Al-Ruwais 39 25 85 35

Goods 39 28 85 35

Dalma 37 27 85 40

Greater/Smaller Tunb 35 30 85 40

Abu Musa 35 30 85 40.