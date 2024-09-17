The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear and partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing in the east in the afternoon, and humid at night and Thursday morning in some coastal and inland areas with the possibility of fog or light fog forming, and winds light to moderate in speed, sometimes active..

Winds: Southeast to Northwest / 10 to 25 reaching 35 km/h.

Arabian Gulf: Light waves.

The first high tide will occur at 13:36 and the second high tide at 01:13..

The first ebb is at 18:59 and the second ebb is at 07:45..

Sea of ​​Oman: light waves.

The first high tide will occur at 09:35 and the second high tide at 22:07.

The first ebb is at 15:54 and the second ebb is at 04:01..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow.:

Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 38 29 80 35

Dubai 37 28 85 30

Sharjah 37 27 85 30

Ajman 36 29 85 40

City 37 25 85 25

Ras Al Khaimah 40 26 80 25

Fujairah 35 31 80 55

Eye 41 30 50 20

Liwa 42 28 80 10

Al Ruwais 36 29 85 55

Goods 39 28 70 30

Delma 35 31 70 25

Greater/Smaller Tunb 34 30 85 55

Abu Musa 33 31 85 65