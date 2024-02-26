The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing in the east, and humid at night and Wednesday morning in some inland and coastal areas, with the possibility of light fog forming..

The center said in its daily bulletin that the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly / 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent in the morning, becoming moderate to light. The first tide will occur at 14:28 and the second tide will occur at 03:00. :39 The first low tide is at 08:32 and the second high tide is at 21:08.. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are moderate to light and the first high tide occurs at 11:32 and the second low tide occurs at 23:38 and the first high tide is at 17:21 and the second low tide occurs. At 06:01.

Below is a statement of the maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels expected tomorrow ..

City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 25 18 80 40

Dubai 24 19 85 45

Sharjah 25 19 80 40

Ajman 24 15 85 45

Umm Al Quwain 24 19 80 30

Ras Al Khaimah 27 16 75 40

Fujairah 28 19 70 25

Al Ain 25 16 85 40

Liwa 26 16 85 30

Ruwais 23 18 70 40

Goods 23 16 70 35

Dalma 20 19 70 45

Greater / Lesser Tunb 21 20 80 40

Abu Musa 22 21 60 50.