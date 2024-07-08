The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing on the east coast, and light to moderate winds, sometimes active and causing dust storms..

The center stated, in its daily statement on the expected weather conditions, that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly / 10 to 25 reaching 40 km/h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first high tide will occur at 17:00 and the second high tide at 02:33 and the first low tide at 09:40 and the second low tide at 20:34.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light and the first high tide occurs at 12:24, and the second low tide at 06:08..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow.:

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 42 33 65 15

Dubai 43 34 70 20

Sharjah 42 30 75 20

Ajman 43 31 75 20

Umm Al Quwain 42 28 75 25

Ras Al Khaimah 46 30 70 20

Fujairah 38 32 85 30

Eye 48 32 60 15

Liwa 48 28 65 15

Al-Ruwais 39 29 70 25

Goods 42 31 80 25

Delma 39 31 85 60

Greater/Smaller Tunb 37 31 90 70

Abu Musa 36 30 85 60.