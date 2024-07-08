The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing on the east coast, and light to moderate winds, sometimes active and causing dust storms..
The center stated, in its daily statement on the expected weather conditions, that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly / 10 to 25 reaching 40 km/h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first high tide will occur at 17:00 and the second high tide at 02:33 and the first low tide at 09:40 and the second low tide at 20:34.
In the Sea of Oman, the waves are light and the first high tide occurs at 12:24, and the second low tide at 06:08..
Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow.:
City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity
Abu Dhabi 42 33 65 15
Dubai 43 34 70 20
Sharjah 42 30 75 20
Ajman 43 31 75 20
Umm Al Quwain 42 28 75 25
Ras Al Khaimah 46 30 70 20
Fujairah 38 32 85 30
Eye 48 32 60 15
Liwa 48 28 65 15
Al-Ruwais 39 29 70 25
Goods 42 31 80 25
Delma 39 31 85 60
Greater/Smaller Tunb 37 31 90 70
Abu Musa 36 30 85 60.
Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google News
#UAE #weather #tomorrow #clear #partly #cloudy
Leave a Reply