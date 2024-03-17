The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times in some western regions and islands, with the possibility of light rain. Clouds will appear in the east in the afternoon, and humid at night and Tuesday morning in some coastal areas, and winds will be light to moderate speed..

The center stated, in its daily statement about the expected weather conditions tomorrow, that the winds will be southeasterly, turning to northeasterly and northwesterly, 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h. The sea in the Arabian Gulf will have light waves, while the first tide occurs at at 05:51, and the first low tide at 14:07; As for the Sea of ​​Oman, it will also have light waves, with the first tide occurring at 18:34, the second tide at 03:58, the first low tide at 10:41, and the second high tide at 23:57..

The following is a statement of the maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels expected tomorrow:

City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 34 20 80 25

Dubai 33 15 90 30

Sharjah 33 18 90 25

Ajman 31 15 80 40

Umm Al Quwain 30 20 80 40

Ras Al Khaimah 31 18 80 35

Fujairah 28 19 90 25

Al Ain 33 19 60 10

Liwa 36 18 45 10

Ruwais 34 18 60 15

Goods 33 22 70 15

Dalma 31 21 95 35

Greater / Lesser Tunb 30 23 95 80

Abu Musa 24 23 95 80