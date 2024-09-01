The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing in the east and south in the afternoon, humid at night and Tuesday morning in some coastal areas..

The center explained in its daily statement that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes active and causing dust during the day, and their movement will be southeasterly to northeasterly, and their speed will be 10 to 25, reaching 40 km/h..

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are sometimes light to moderate. The first high tide occurs at 14:00, the second high tide at 00:36, the first low tide at 18:38, and the second low tide at 07:35..

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are sometimes light to medium, and the first high tide occurs at 09:52, the second high tide at 21:25, the first low tide at 15:56, and the second low tide at 03:55..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow:

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 42 33 85 30

Dubai 42 32 85 35

Sharjah 41 31 85 35

Ajman 41 30 80 35

Umm Al Quwain 40 30 80 30

Ras Al Khaimah 42 33 80 30

Fujairah 35 30 85 45

Eye 44 31 55 20

Liwa 45 31 65 25

Al Ruwais 40 30 85 35

Goods 40 30 85 35

Delma 39 33 80 40

Greater Tunb 36 31 80 45

Little Tunb 36 31 80 45

Abu Musa 36 31 80 50