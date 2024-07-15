The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing on the east coast in the morning, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by rain, with a rise in temperatures in some areas and humid at night and Wednesday morning in some coastal and inland areas with the possibility of light fog forming..

The center explained in its daily statement that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust during the day, and the winds will move northwesterly and their speed will range from 10 to 25, reaching 40 km/h..

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first high tide will occur at 20:43, the second high tide at **:**, the first low tide at 13:01, and the second low tide at 04:46..

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are sometimes light to medium. The first high tide occurs at 15:51, the second high tide at 07:37, the first low tide at 10:38, and the second low tide at 00:13..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow.:

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 44 31 85 30

Dubai 46 34 70 25

Sharjah 46 31 80 25

Ajman 47 32 85 30

Umm Al Quwain 46 28 80 30

Ras Al Khaimah 45 32 75 30

Fujairah 38 33 85 50

Eye 49 33 65 15

Liwa 47 29 80 20

Al Ruwais 44 29 75 25

Goods 45 30 75 25

Delma 39 31 80 35

Greater Tunb 37 33 85 55

Little Tunb 37 33 85 55

Abu Musa 37 33 85 55