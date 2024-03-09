The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be generally fair to partly cloudy, and cloudy at times in some areas, with a chance of rain falling in the east and south during the day, and high temperatures, and humid at night and Monday morning, with fog or light fog forming in some coastal and inland areas. The winds are light to moderate speed, sometimes active.
The center explained – in its daily statement – that the wind movement is southeasterly to northeasterly, 20 to 40 km/h, reaching 70 km/h.
The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light to medium, and the first tide occurs at 12:49, the second tide occurs at 02:08, the first low tide occurs at 19:43, and the second high tide occurs at 07:24..
In the Sea of Oman, the waves are light to moderate, and the first tide occurs at 09:32, the second tide occurs at 22:08, the first low tide occurs at 15:44, and the second low tide occurs at 04:25..
Below is a statement of the maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels expected tomorrow:
City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity
Abu Dhabi 26 21 85 60
Dubai 26 21 85 60
Sharjah 25 20 85 65
Ajman 24 20 90 65
Umm Al Quwain 25 19 90 60
Ras Al Khaimah 26 19 90 70
Fujairah 25 22 85 75
Al Ain 27 20 90 70
Liwa 30 19 90 45
Ruwais 28 20 85 60
Goods 28 20 90 50
Dalma 25 19 85 65
Greater Tunb 24 18 90 80
Little Tunb 24 18 90 80
Abu Musa 24 22 90 80
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#UAE #weather #tomorrow #clear #partly #cloudy #high #temperatures
Leave a Reply