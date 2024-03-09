The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be generally fair to partly cloudy, and cloudy at times in some areas, with a chance of rain falling in the east and south during the day, and high temperatures, and humid at night and Monday morning, with fog or light fog forming in some coastal and inland areas. The winds are light to moderate speed, sometimes active.

The center explained – in its daily statement – that the wind movement is southeasterly to northeasterly, 20 to 40 km/h, reaching 70 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light to medium, and the first tide occurs at 12:49, the second tide occurs at 02:08, the first low tide occurs at 19:43, and the second high tide occurs at 07:24..

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light to moderate, and the first tide occurs at 09:32, the second tide occurs at 22:08, the first low tide occurs at 15:44, and the second low tide occurs at 04:25..

Below is a statement of the maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels expected tomorrow:

City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 26 21 85 60

Dubai 26 21 85 60

Sharjah 25 20 85 65

Ajman 24 20 90 65

Umm Al Quwain 25 19 90 60

Ras Al Khaimah 26 19 90 70

Fujairah 25 22 85 75

Al Ain 27 20 90 70

Liwa 30 19 90 45

Ruwais 28 20 85 60

Goods 28 20 90 50

Dalma 25 19 85 65

Greater Tunb 24 18 90 80

Little Tunb 24 18 90 80

Abu Musa 24 22 90 80