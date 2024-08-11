The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing on the east coast, and light to moderate winds, sometimes active..

Winds: Southeast – Northeast / 10 to 25 reaching 35 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf is light to moderate waves at times, while the first high tide will occur at 17:41, the second high tide at 05:29, the first low tide at 10:47, and the second low tide at 00:27..

The Sea of ​​Oman is light to medium waves, while the first high tide will occur at 13:26, the second high tide at 04:08, the first low tide at 21:07, and the second low tide at 08:00..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow...

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 44 32 65 25

Dubai 43 31 60 30

Sharjah 43 31 50 20

Ajman 42 31 60 20

Umm Al Quwain 43 31 60 25

Ras Al Khaimah 43 31 55 20

Fujairah 35 29 70 45

Eye 43 31 50 20

Liwa 45 33 50 20

Al Ruwais 40 32 45 25

Goods 46 34 50 25

Dalma 39 32 70 25

Greater/Smaller Tunb 35 32 85 70

Abu Musa 36 33 85 70.