The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with low clouds appearing on the east coast in the morning, and some cumulus clouds may form in the east in the afternoon, and humid at night and Tuesday morning with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some coastal areas, and winds light to moderate in speed, sometimes active.

The center stated, in its daily statement on the expected weather conditions tomorrow, that the winds will be northwesterly / 10 to 25 reaching 40 km/h, and the sea in the Arabian Gulf will be light waves, while the first high tide will occur at 19:58, the second high tide at 07:42, the first low tide at 12:24, and the second low tide at 03:32. As for the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, sometimes becoming medium on Tuesday morning, while the first high tide will occur at 15:05, the second high tide at 06:40, the first low tide at 08:42, and the second low tide at 23:26..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow.:

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 42 29 95 35

Dubai 40 30 80 45

Sharjah 42 28 85 20

Ajman 40 30 85 35

Umm Al Quwain 41 29 85 20

Ras Al Khaimah 41 30 90 25

Fujairah 40 32 90 20

Eye 46 30 60 15

Liwa 47 31 95 15

Al Ruwais 44 32 90 25

Goods 46 30 80 10

Delma 40 32 90 40

Greater/Smaller Tunb 41 33 85 45

Abu Musa 40 32 85 65