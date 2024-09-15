The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east, which may be accompanied by rain, and light to moderate winds, sometimes active, causing dust storms during the day..

The center stated, in its daily statement on the expected weather conditions, that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly / 10 to 25 reaching 40 km/h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate at times, and the first high tide will occur at 23:29 and the first low tide at 06:39, and in the Sea of ​​Oman the waves will be light and the first high tide will occur at 08:33 and the second high tide at 20:13 and the first low tide at 14:39 and the second low tide at 02:33.

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow...

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 43 29 65 25

Dubai 39 28 70 25

Sharjah 39 28 70 20

Ajman 38 29 70 25

Umm Al Quwain 38 28 70 25

Ras Al Khaimah 37 28 65 30

Fujairah 35 29 80 35

Eye 42 30 50 15

Liwa 43 31 50 15

Al Ruwais 40 31 70 25

Goods 38 27 70 25

Dalma 38 29 80 30

Greater/Smaller Tunb37 28 80 35

Abu Musa 37 28 80 35.