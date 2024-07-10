The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing on the east coast in the morning. Some cumulus clouds may form in the east and south in the afternoon. It will become humid at night and Friday morning in some coastal areas..

The center explained in its daily bulletin that the winds are light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, and are southeasterly – northeasterly / 10 to 25, reaching 40 km/h..

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, while the first high tide will occur at 17:52 and the second at 03:35, and the first low tide will occur at 10:37 and the second at 22:00..

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, while the first high tide will occur at 13:18, the second at 01:05, the first low tide at 19:44, and the second at 07:02..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow.:

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 46 34 60 15

Dubai 44 31 75 20

Sharjah 45 33 65 20

Ajman 44 32 70 20

Umm Al Quwain 44 32 70 20

Ras Al Khaimah 44 32 75 25

Fujairah 36 33 80 50

Eye 47 33 50 15

Liwa 48 31 80 10

Al Ruwais 38 33 80 40

Goods 40 32 75 35

Delma 41 32 95 45

Greater Tunb 42 33 85 40

Little Tunb 42 33 85 40

Abu Musa 43 33 80 40