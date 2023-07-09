The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day, and clouds will appear in the east, which may be cumulus in the afternoon, and humid at night and Monday morning, with the chance of fog or light mist forming on some coastal areas.

Winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, causing dust during the day. It will be southeasterly – northeasterly, with a speed ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

Arabian Gulf: light. While the first tide occurs at 19:11, the second tide at 06:37, the first tide at 12:03, and the second tide at 01:05.

Sea of ​​Oman: medium, turbulent at times. While the first tide occurs at 14:59, the second tide at 04:40, the first tide at 08:33, and the second tide at 22:16.