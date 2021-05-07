The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear in the morning on the eastern coast, with the chance of cumulus rain clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, with another rise in temperatures.

The winds are light to moderate in speed, causing dust during the day.

The center stated, in its daily statement, that the wind movement will be south-easterly-northwest and northeast / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km / h

And the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first tide will occur at 11:00, the second tide at 23:54, the first tide at 17:10, and the second tide at 06:09.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the wave will be light, and the first tide will occur at 08:05, the second tide at 19:56, the first tide at 13:56, and the second tide at 02:37.