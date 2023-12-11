The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be generally fair, partly cloudy at times, and humid at night and Wednesday morning, with the possibility of mist or light mist forming in some inland and coastal areas, and light to moderate winds.

The center said, in its daily statement, that the winds will be northwesterly turning to southeasterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light. The first tide occurs at 01:57, the first low tide occurs at 19:23, and the second low tide occurs at 06:04.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 08:02, the second tide occurs at 22:10, the first low tide occurs at 14:57, and the second high tide occurs at 03:48.