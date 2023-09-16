The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon that may be accompanied by rain, and humid at night and Monday morning in some coastal and inland areas with the possibility of light fog forming. .

Winds are light to moderate speed, sometimes active, especially to the west during the day. The center said, in its daily statement, that the winds will be southeasterly to northwesterly, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

Waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate and sometimes turbulent to the west. The first tide occurs at 14:44, the second tide occurs at 02:33, the first low tide occurs at 08:16, and the second low tide occurs at 20:30.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light and the first tide occurs at 10:47, the second tide occurs at 23:36, the first low tide occurs at 17:08, and the second low tide occurs at 05:11.

