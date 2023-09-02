The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather will be fair to partly cloudy tomorrow, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds to the east and south, which may be accompanied by afternoon rain, with a rise in temperatures, and humid at night and Monday morning with the chance of fog formation or Light fog over some coastal and inland areas.

Winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, causing dust during the day. The center said, in its daily statement, that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25, reaching 35 km/hr.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light. The first tide occurs at 15:40, the second tide at 03:39, the first tide at 09:12, and the second tide at 21:27.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light. The first tide occurs at 11:44, the second tide at 00:43, the first tide at 18:15, and the second tide at 06:18.