The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy, and the amount of clouds will gradually increase at night and Sunday morning on the islands and some western and coastal regions, with a chance of rain, and temperatures tend to rise..

The center said in its daily statement that the wind movement will be southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 10 to 25, reaching 35 km/h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate, and the first tide will occur at 12:52 and the second tide at 02: 57, the first island at 20:20 and the second island at 7:21.

As for the Sea of ​​Oman, the Center expected the waves to be light to moderate, and that the first tide would occur at 09:30, the second tide at 22:48, the first low tide at 16:05, and the second high tide at 4:51..

Below is a statement of the maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels expected in the country tomorrow:

City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 24 16 85 40

Dubai 25 16 80 35

Sharjah 26 15 75 35

Ajman 26 18 75 35

Umm Al Quwain 26 15 80 40

Ras Al Khaimah 24 15 80 35

Fujairah 26 18 80 30

Al Ain 25 14 85 40

Liwa 27 13 90 30

Ruwais 24 14 85 35

Goods 24 13 85 40

Dalma 23 18 85 40

Greater Tunb 22 18 80 40

Lesser Tunb 22 18 80 40

Abu Musa 22 18 80 40