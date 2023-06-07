New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates congratulated Algeria, Guyana, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and the Republic of Korea on their election to membership in the UN Security Council for a two-year term beginning next January, affirming work for a more peaceful and secure world for all. The country’s permanent mission to the United Nations said, in a tweet that it posted on its official Twitter account: “We congratulate our friends and colleagues in each of the permanent missions to the United Nations of Algeria, Guyana, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, and the Republic of Slovenia, for their election as members of the Security Council for a period of time.” Between 2024 and 2025. And she added, “As our membership in the Council approaches the end of this year, we will work to support our colleagues in order to create a more peaceful and secure world for all.” Yesterday, the United Nations General Assembly elected Algeria, Guyana, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and the Republic of Korea to membership in the UN Security Council for a two-year term starting on January 1, 2024, while Belarus failed to obtain a seat. The five countries were elected without opposition to the membership of the 15-member council charged with maintaining international peace and security.

In the only competition, Slovenia overtook Belarus.

Algeria’s campaign for membership of the Security Council was based on its commitment to promoting peace in the world, emphasizing the importance of building bridges to strengthen relations between Council members, and renewing member states’ confidence in the ability of the Security Council to respond effectively to international challenges facing international peace and security. The five elected countries will replace the UAE, Albania, Brazil, Gabon and Ghana.

The Council includes 5 countries that enjoy permanent membership and veto power, namely Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

Guyana got 191 votes, Sierra Leone 188, Algeria 184 votes, South Korea 180 votes, while Slovenia got 153 votes to beat Belarus, which got 38 votes.

In the context, the Arab Parliament affirmed in a statement yesterday that Algeria’s winning of non-permanent membership in the Security Council is a qualitative addition to Arab diplomacy and the consolidation of Algeria’s international standing.

The President of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdel Rahman Al-Assoumi, congratulated Algeria, and praised Algeria for obtaining 184 votes in the General Assembly. Al-Assoumi stressed that this victory reflects Algeria’s position on the Arab and international levels, noting that it is a well-deserved victory. Al-Assoumi expressed his confidence that “Algeria will be a strong voice in support of all Arab issues in the Security Council, because this victory represents a qualitative addition to Arab diplomacy at the international level.”

Al-Assoumi also expressed “the appreciation of the Arab Parliament for the relentless efforts made by Algeria in defending the causes of the Arab nation and protecting the interests of the great Arab people.”