Jamal Ibrahim, WAM (Abu Dhabi, Oman)

The United Arab Emirates affirmed its full solidarity with the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its standing, support and full support for all decisions and actions taken by His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and His Royal Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, to preserve the security and stability of Jordan, and to defuse Every attempt to influence them.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs said, in a statement issued yesterday: “Based on the close ties and historical ties that bind the two brotherly countries and their leaderships, the UAE affirms that Jordan’s security and stability is an integral part of its security, and also affirms its full and absolute support for all decisions and measures it takes. His Majesty the King of Jordan and His Royal Highness, Crown Prince of Jordan, in order to protect Jordan’s security and stability and preserve its gains.

For his part, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs in Jordan, Ayman Safadi, said yesterday, “The suspicious movements that were targeting the country’s security have been completely controlled.”

In a press conference regarding the arrests that took place yesterday, Safadi said: “The security services have continued, through investigations for a long time, the activities and movements of Prince Hamzah bin Al-Hussein, Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, and Basem Ibrahim Awad Allah and other persons targeting the security and stability of the homeland.

Yesterday, he confirmed that he monitored contacts with external parties to choose the most appropriate time to destabilize Jordan’s security, adding: “This paralleled the activities of Prince Hamzah with the clans to incite them and push them to move in activities that would harm national security.”

Al-Safadi explained that “the security services monitored the communication of a person with links to foreign security services with the wife of Prince Hamzah, and offered her to secure a plane immediately to get out of Jordan to a foreign country.”

He added, “Prince Hamzah broadcast two recorded messages in Arabic and English in another attempt to distort the facts and to arouse domestic and foreign sympathy.”

He pointed out that «the state agencies were able to control these movements and besiege them, and kill them in their infancy».

Safadi stated that “Jordan’s security takes precedence over any consideration, and investigations are still ongoing, and they will be dealt with according to the legal course.”

He explained that «the security services have raised their recommendation to King Abdullah II to refer these activities to the State Security Court, and the king preferred to start talking with Prince Hamzah in the narrow framework.

Safadi confirmed that “those around Prince Hamzah used to communicate with bodies that classify themselves as opposition,” indicating that the number of people arrested between 14 and 16 is different from Basem Awad Allah and Sharif Hassan Bin Zaid.