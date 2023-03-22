brussels (wam)

Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, affirmed that the wise leadership of the UAE issued its lofty directives in full solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of Turkey from the first moments of the devastating earthquake that struck the two countries, and to stand by them in these difficult circumstances and the human tragedy. and providing all possible support to help in facing the effects of the earthquake, within the framework of the role played by the state in providing relief to the needy and those affected by various disasters, through its relief and humanitarian programs and projects.

This came during Her Excellency’s participation in the activities of the international conference organized by the Kingdom of Sweden, the European Union and the United Nations in Brussels to mobilize relief support and early recovery programs for the population affected by the earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey on the sixth of last February.

Her Excellency indicated that the UAE believes that the magnitude of this tragedy requires an extraordinary response. Rapid and direct coordination has taken place with both Syria and Turkey, initial requirements have been identified, search and rescue teams and medical materials have been provided, field hospitals have been equipped, and the largest humanitarian air bridge has begun. For the two countries, it included sending thousands of tons of food, medical and relief supplies through the operation of more than 240 aircraft and ships that included the provision of ambulances and rescue teams, as the value of the UAE supplies amounted to about 330 million US dollars, including the allocation of 20 million dollars to support the United Nations humanitarian response plan in Syria In coordination with the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs

Her Excellency indicated that relief support did not stop at the official level, but there was a widespread popular response to the national campaign “Bridges of Good”, which mobilized great support from the Emirati people, by providing donations and supplies to the Syrian and Turkish peoples under these difficult circumstances.

Her Excellency stated that the UAE welcomes the Syrian government’s decision to open two international border crossings to increase the flow of aid for the next three months, to face the difficult and challenging humanitarian situation before the occurrence of this earthquake, which requires mobilizing support and providing various supplies to the Syrian people, according to the United Nations Humanitarian Response Plan.

It also calls on the UAE to start immediately providing early recovery programs in the areas affected by the earthquake, especially in the governorates of Aleppo and Latakia.

Concluding her speech, Her Excellency affirmed that the UAE will continue its efforts to strengthen bridges of cooperation, partnership and dialogue with all concerned parties, in a way that contributes to achieving stability and prosperity for all, especially in such times that require working together without any considerations, to meet various humanitarian needs.