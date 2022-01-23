The General Secretariat of the League of Arab States held an emergency meeting of the League Council at the level of delegates at the request of the UAE, on Sunday, to condemn the Houthi terrorist attacks on Abu Dhabi, last Monday.

In its speech during the meeting, the UAE said that the Houthi militias continue to be intransigent and continue to carry out the attacks.

She added that the Saudi-led coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen always emphasizes the option of a political solution to the crisis, stressing that efforts to eradicate extremism cannot succeed without the unity of the international community.

At the same session, Saudi Arabia expressed its full solidarity with the UAE in its efforts to maintain its security.

The Kingdom called on the international community to take a decisive stance against the Houthi militia and those behind it, considering the Houthi attacks on civilian sites as war crimes.

Yemen’s delegate to the League called on the international community to take measures to compel the Houthis to accept international resolutions, and urged the international community to prevent arms from Iran reaching the Houthi terrorist militia.

Egypt’s delegate to the university said that Cairo condemns any attempt by the Houthi militia to attack the security, safety and stability of the UAE.

He added that “there is a close link between the national security of both Egypt and the UAE.”