According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the UAE Foreign Minister stressed that “this sinful targeting will not go unpunished.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated that “the UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and this sinister criminal escalation,” describing the attacks as “a heinous crime committed by the Houthi militia outside international and humanitarian laws.”

“This terrorist militia continues its crimes unchecked, in an effort to spread terrorism and chaos in the region, in order to achieve its illegal aims and objectives,” the ministry said.

The ministry called on the international community to “condemn and completely reject these terrorist acts that target civilians and civilian facilities.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased as a result of this criminal attack, and its condolences to the injured and their families, wishing them a speedy recovery.

Earlier on Monday, Abu Dhabi Police confirmed the outbreak of a fire, which led to an explosion in 3 petroleum tanks transporting fuel in the Musaffah Icad 3 area near ADNOC’s storage tanks in Abu Dhabi, and later indicated that 3 people were killed and 6 injured as a result of the accident.

A minor fire also occurred in the new construction area of ​​Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Preliminary investigations indicated that small flying objects were detected, possibly belonging to drones, which occurred in the two areas that may have caused the explosion and the fire, while the competent authorities were sent and the fire is being dealt with.

The police said that the competent authorities have launched an extensive investigation into the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding it.