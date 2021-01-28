Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The United Arab Emirates affirmed that it will work closely with the administration of US President Joe Biden to reach a comprehensive approach to peace and stability in the Middle East. His Excellency Yousef Al-Otaiba, the country’s ambassador to Washington, said in a statement about the US review of the decision to sell F-35 fighters to the UAE: “Welcoming the joint efforts to calm tensions and renew regional dialogue, the UAE will work closely with the Biden administration on a comprehensive approach to peace and stability in the Middle East. As happens in the transitional stages, the UAE expects to review the current policies by the new US administration.

“The 35-F in particular is much more than just selling military equipment to a partner,” Otaiba added. Because, like the United States, it allows the UAE to maintain a strong deterrent to any aggression. Parallel to the new dialogue and security cooperation, it is helping to reassure regional partners. It also enables the UAE to bear more of the regional burden of collective security, and free up US assets for other global challenges, a priority for the United States for a long time.

Al-Otaiba added, “The UAE has always fought alongside the United States. Through hundreds of joint missions and participation in six US-led coalition efforts, we have learned that the key to military coordination is interoperability. Using the same equipment and training, US and Emirati forces are more effective together whenever and wherever it is important.

Yousef Al-Otaiba

A State Department official said that Washington’s suspension of F-35 fighter jets to the UAE is temporary, and is considered a routine administrative measure taken by the majority of new administrations, explaining that its purpose is to meet US arms sales to meet strategic goals.

The UAE embassy in Washington announced that it had signed agreements with the United States to purchase a number of F-35s, drones, in addition to defense equipment. In a statement on its website, she said, “On Tuesday, January 19, the UAE completed letters of agreement with the United States government to acquire F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets and other defense equipment, as previously announced, to confirm the terms of purchase, including costs, technical specifications and delivery schedules. Expected ».

The total value of the contracts is estimated at $ 23 billion, and includes up to 50 F-35A fighters worth $ 10.4 billion, 18 MQ-9B drones worth $ 2.97 billion, and various munitions worth $ 10 billion, the statement added. Pointing out that the US Senate last December rejected the attempt to prevent sales.

The statement confirmed the UAE’s commitment to de-escalation and a new regional dialogue. He added, “The recent defense package confirms the Emirati-American partnership by enhancing cooperation and capabilities to counter advanced regional threats. It also aligns with the bipartisan national defense strategy of the United States, which aims to enable partners to take more responsibility for their own and the security of the Middle East.