Abu Dhabi, Gaza (Al-Ittihad)

The United Arab Emirates confirmed that it will continue to work with international partners to ensure safe and sustainable humanitarian corridors to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip, noting that it is continuing its contacts to stop the escalation and provide immediate protection for civilians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a message published through its official account on the “X” platform: “The UAE continues its efforts to provide humanitarian and relief support to the brotherly Palestinian people in the fields of health and food, and the provision of clean water and shelter materials. The country is also working with international partners to ensure safe and sustainable humanitarian corridors to deliver… Aid, in addition to its diligent communications to stop the escalation and provide immediate protection for civilians.”

The Ministry indicated that 141 relief aircraft were sent via the UAE air bridge to transport humanitarian supplies, 121 trucks to transport medical supplies and urgent food and relief aid to the Palestinian brothers, and an Emirati aid ship carrying 4,016 tons of humanitarian supplies to the Strip.

Since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip, hardly a day goes by without the UAE holding discussions and contacts with leaders and officials of countries around the world to discuss calm efforts, calling for preserving the lives of civilians, providing protection for them, providing humanitarian aid to relieve the Palestinian brothers, and calling for the opening of humanitarian corridors. To transfer medical aid to the Gaza Strip without obstacles, and to discuss ways to create a horizon for comprehensive peace in the region.

Operation “Gallant Knight 3,” launched by the UAE on November 5, provided significant relief, humanitarian and medical aid to support the brothers in the Gaza Strip, in addition to establishing the Emirati field hospital. It also announced the success of the complete pumping of desalinated water to the Palestinian brothers in Rafah from Emirati water desalination plants in Rafah, Egypt, after the pipeline was extended from the site of the desalination plants and was 900 meters long. The Palestinian Rafah Water Authority withdrew the water line from the Egyptian border.

The three stations work to desalinate about 600,000 gallons per day and pump it through pipes into the Gaza Strip to cover the needs of about 300,000 people.

The UAE culminated its ongoing movement to support Gaza in the UN Security Council, achieving a historic breakthrough through the Council’s adoption of Emirati Resolution No. 2720 calling for taking fundamental and tangible steps to increase the flow of humanitarian aid that the Palestinians desperately need in Gaza, and to protect United Nations employees and humanitarian workers at large. the earth.

The resolution also calls for urgent steps to allow humanitarian aid to enter immediately, safely, unhindered and on a large scale, and to stop hostilities in the Gaza Strip in a sustainable manner.

The resolution requests the Secretary-General of the United Nations to appoint a person to the position of “Senior Coordinator for Humanitarian and Reconstruction Affairs,” which is what happened last Tuesday with the appointment of Dutchwoman Sigrid Kaag.

Among its tasks, which begin next January 8, will be to monitor the shipments delivered to Gaza, verify their humanitarian nature, and establish an aid mechanism under the leadership of the United Nations to facilitate and accelerate the process of delivering aid to the Strip.

The Security Council also called on all parties to cooperate with the coordinator to ensure that she carries out her mandate without obstacles. This resolution will strengthen the United Nations response to the situation and ensure that it receives full support from the Security Council.

Yesterday, the UAE called on the UN Security Council to take bold steps regarding the war in the Gaza Strip, and warned that Israeli settler attacks in the West Bank had reached the “point of no return.”

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, said during a session called by the UAE to discuss the situation in the West Bank, that “all promises regarding ending the war in the Gaza Strip have become weak.”

She warned that “the war in the Gaza Strip is instilling extremist thinking in the Middle East,” pointing out that the violence of Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank has become a “point of no return.”