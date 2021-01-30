New York (Union)

The UAE affirmed that “there is an urgent need to renew diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in Libya, stressing its readiness to work closely with all members of the Security Council, including the new US administration, to achieve a peaceful settlement for the Libyan people.

Commenting on the UN Security Council’s announcement regarding Libya, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the permanent representative of the UAE to the United Nations, said yesterday in a statement: “The state welcomes the council’s call for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Libya,” stressing that “foreign interference in this The conflict must stop now. ”

She explained, “The UAE firmly believes that diplomatic and political solutions are the only way to end the Libyan conflict.”

“Achieving peace and stability in Libya is also necessary for the security of the Middle East, North Africa and the Mediterranean,” she said.

She added, “The UAE has consistently supported a comprehensive and lasting political solution to the Libyan crisis, and will provide full support to Jan Kubis as the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General to Libya, and to Raisidon Zininga as the coordinator of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).”

And it considered that “the most important priority is preserving and strengthening the ceasefire agreement.”

The permanent representative of the UAE to the United Nations affirmed that this “will enable and encourage a political path, and a Libyan-led transition that meets the aspirations of the Libyan people for stability, peace and prosperity, in line with the outcomes of the Berlin conference.”