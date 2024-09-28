New York (WAM)

The UAE delegation continued its participation in major high-level meetings on the third day of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which lasts for a week.

His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, participated in a high-level meeting on antimicrobial resistance (AMR), where member states unanimously agreed to issue a declaration in this regard.

His Excellency participated in an event entitled “Facing the Challenges of Antimicrobial Resistance among Migrants and Refugees.” During the meeting, His Excellency also praised the progress made in addressing antimicrobial resistance, and stressed the country’s commitment to close cooperation with partners to confront this global challenge. Her Excellency Reem Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, met with Ms. Catherine Russell, Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Abdullah Al-Alaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Affairs, also participated in the Troika Presidencies of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) event, hosted by the UAE. , in the presence of the COP29 and Brazil presidency. His Excellency Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture, participated in a dialogue session of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations on “Promoting peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development by supporting dialogue between cultures and religions.”

Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al-Dahhak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, participated in the “Leaders’ Dialogue at the 2024 United Nations General Assembly on the Global Adaptation Centre: the global partnership to intensify action on adaptation.” Her Excellency also held meetings with a number of officials from the United Nations and governments on energy and the environment. For his part, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in a roundtable meeting on “Accelerating investment in African markets: new goals, partnerships and projects.” His Excellency also participated in the “Africa and the Turning Point” event, which is a symposium for investors from the United States organized by the Milken Institute and Invest Africa. His Excellency participated in dialogues with His Excellency Hamza Abdi Barre, Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Vice President of the Republic of Guinea, and a number of foreign ministers.

For his part, His Excellency Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, participated in the ministerial meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue. His Excellency presented a statement at the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, in the presence of Saeed Al-Hajri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Commercial Affairs. His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, participated in the meeting of senior officials on Libya.

Encounters

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, attended the ministerial meeting on “The situation in Gaza and implementing the two-state solution to achieve just and comprehensive peace,” which was organized in cooperation with the Ministerial Committee in charge of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation regarding Gaza and the Union. Europe and Norway.

Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, met with Ms. Sima Bahouth, Executive Director of UN Women, and Ambassador Wolfgang Brüller, the Swiss Special Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa.

Salem Saeed Al Jabri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Security and Military Affairs, participated in the high-level meeting on the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

Razan Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the UN climate lead at COP28, met with the Higher Committee for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, including Committee Secretariat members Tom Pickerle and Stephanie Ockenden, as well as Committee Chairs George Borsting and Ilana Sayed.

This is the UAE’s first participation as a full member of the committee, and the dialogues highlighted the integration of the UAE’s efforts in protecting the oceans with the committee’s priorities, especially within ocean sustainability planning. She also participated in the event “Directly supporting indigenous peoples’ access to funding from the Conference of the Parties COP28 and COP29.”

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, CEO of the UAE Independent Accelerators for Climate Change, attended the “Project Everyone” event on “Factors that contribute to the transformation of education.”