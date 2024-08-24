The Emirates News Agency said that the talks were held within the newly established ALPS platform (Allied Platform for Promoting Life-Saving and Peace in Sudan) which includes the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United States, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Swiss Confederation, the African Union and the United Nations.

At the conclusion of the talks, Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs and head of the UAE delegation to the talks, said: “The humanitarian situation in Sudan is beyond tolerance. The need for humanitarian assistance is enormous and relief teams must be able to deliver assistance to those in need wherever they are.”

“WFP knows how to stop and prevent famine, and our message to all parties is: let them do their job,” she added.

“Over the past decade, the UAE has provided more than $3.5 billion in aid to Sudan, including $230 million since the outbreak of the conflict. We are firmly committed to continuing all our efforts to support the brotherly Sudanese people,” she said.

“The platform’s working mechanism in Geneva was based on the Jeddah Agreements, and the UAE joins other participants in the talks in expressing appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its leadership role and continued efforts in this crucial file, as well as to the United States for its active diplomacy to alleviate the worst humanitarian crisis facing the international community today,” she continued.

“We welcome the new format in which we have met over the past 10 days. The focus and cooperation among all has led to tangible improvements for the people of Sudan. During these talks, practical steps were agreed on humanitarian access and the protection of civilians. This includes allowing the UN to use the Adre border crossing into Sudan and facilitating aid access to people suffering from famine in Zamzam camp and elsewhere in Darfur. Additional commitments were made to accelerate humanitarian access to those in need. During the talks, the RSF also committed to important new guidelines on the protection of civilians, including sexual and gender-based violence, child recruitment, and enforced disappearances,” she added.

“The UAE has focused particularly on creating a track within the ALPS platform that aims to bring together the views and integrate the goals and recommendations of Sudanese women into all peace efforts and humanitarian endeavors,” she explained. “We are committed to continuing our consultations with Sudanese women, promoting their goals and needs, and pressuring the parties to protect all civilians, including women and girls, from violations of international humanitarian law, including sexual violence.”

“We have not made the progress we hoped for on a full cessation of hostilities that would end the war, and we of course regret the fact that one party chose not to participate in these talks. We hope that this will be addressed in the future. But we appreciate the innovative diplomacy that allowed the participants to focus on tangible outcomes for the Sudanese people,” she added.

She concluded by saying: “The UAE remains committed to supporting the brotherly Sudanese people in restoring peace to their country, and in ensuring the delivery of the aid they desperately need.”