Dubai (WAM)

The Board of Trustees of the Emirates Water Water Foundation, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, discussed during its meeting the Foundation’s plans for the year 2023.

The meeting was chaired by His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, in the presence of the members of the Council, Fahd Abdul Rahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary General for the Development and International Cooperation Sector, Emirates Red Crescent Authority and Vice President of the Council, and Dr. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Vice President for Scientific Research, United Arab Emirates University, Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President, Khalifa University, Eng. Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President, Energy and Water Production Sector, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Engineer Walid bin Salman, Executive Vice President, Business Development and Excellence Sector, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and Mohammed Abdul Karim Al Shamsi Hamid Al Hammadi, Acting Executive Director of the Emirates Water Foundation, Secretary of the Council.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Water Foundation, said: “In realization of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him, to enhance efforts in the field of humanitarian, development and community work, and the goals of the Mohammed Initiatives Foundation. Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International, under whose umbrella the UAE Suqia Foundation operates, we are working in the UAE Suqia to consolidate the UAE’s position on the map of the most giving countries around the world, through the implementation of development projects, and the provision of potable water for communities that suffer from water scarcity and pollution, in cooperation with Concerned bodies and organizations locally and globally, and the number of beneficiaries from the Emirates Water Foundation projects exceeds 13.6 million beneficiaries in 37 countries around the world.

Promote awareness

The meeting discussed the UAE’s watering plans for 2023, including voluntary and project inspection visits, and foreign relief campaigns, in coordination with the Red Crescent Authority and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation. The media campaign to raise awareness about the importance of providing water to disadvantaged communities was also discussed, and the Emirates Water Water’s preparations for its annual Ramadan campaign in cooperation with Mai Dubai to distribute water bottles, as well as the smart application launched by the Foundation that allows users to learn about the Foundation’s projects and initiatives.