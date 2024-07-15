Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE expressed its deep concern over the findings of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, published on 27 June 2024, which indicates that “after fourteen months of conflict, Sudan is facing the worst levels of acute food insecurity ever recorded by the classification in the country.”

The UAE explained, in a joint statement with Morocco, Jordan, Mauritania, Chad, Comoros, Guinea-Bissau, Seychelles, Senegal, Benin, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Mozambique and Nigeria regarding the alarming food security situation and the risk of famine in Sudan, that the alarming findings in the report reveal an unprecedented level of food insecurity in Sudan, leaving 25.6 million people in high levels of acute food insecurity and 14 areas at risk of famine.

“We are particularly concerned that the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification reveals a ‘dramatic and rapid deterioration’ in the food security situation and the dire impacts of the deteriorating situation on the safety and well-being of civilians, including several thousand children, who are suffering from severe acute malnutrition,” the statement said.

He added: “We also express our deep concern about the repercussions of the prolongation of the conflict on Sudan and neighboring countries, and we recognize in particular that the worsening food insecurity in Sudan represents a major humanitarian challenge, with potential repercussions on displacement, refugees and migration dynamics, which underscores the importance of a coordinated international response to deal with the crisis.”

He continued: “While we are alarmed by the worsening humanitarian crisis and the tragic consequences of the conflict on the Sudanese people, we recall the UN Security Council’s call on the warring parties to allow and facilitate rapid, safe, sustained and unhindered passage of humanitarian relief to civilians in need, including by removing bureaucratic and other impediments.”

He added: “We stress that the parties must facilitate the urgent provision of visas and travel permits required for humanitarian workers and essential supplies, in line with resolution 2736 adopted on June 13, 2024.”

“We call on the warring parties in Sudan to immediately cease hostilities, respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, and comply with all relevant Security Council resolutions, and we reiterate our call on all foreign actors to cease providing armed support or materials to the warring parties and to refrain from any action that would increase tensions and fuel the conflict,” he said.

The countries concluded the joint statement by saying: “We urge the international community to provide an immediate and coordinated international response to meet the urgent needs of those affected in Sudan. The international community must increase its humanitarian assistance and support the recommendations of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification to increase nutrition interventions, restore production systems, and improve data collection.”

The statement stressed the urgent need to address the crisis and prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation and the imminent threat of famine in Sudan, including working to achieve a sustainable solution to the conflict in Sudan.