New York (Union)

The UAE stressed that the development, transfer and use of chemical weapons by anyone and under any circumstances is completely prohibited under international law, stressing the need to ensure that these weapons do not fall into the hands of terrorist groups, which will not hesitate to use them to achieve their dangerous ends.

The UAE called for “the importance of using the time and resources of the Security Council wisely, especially at a time when we are trying to find a space to discuss the urgent issues of the Council and its subsidiary bodies in light of developments around the world, as it is our responsibility to reconsider the effectiveness of the meetings held by the Council.” regarding the course of chemical weapons in Syria, and if there are any developments that require holding a meeting on this issue, we will be supportive of that.”

The UAE said in a statement delivered by Fatima Yousef, a member of the country’s mission to the United Nations regarding the chemical file in Syria: The development, transfer and use of chemical weapons by anyone, and under any circumstances, is completely prohibited by international law, whether in Syria or outside, because It poses a serious threat to regional and international security and stability.

The statement stressed in particular the need to ensure that these weapons do not fall into the hands of terrorist groups, which will not hesitate to use them to achieve their dangerous ends.

He also stressed the importance of a constructive and continuous dialogue between the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and Syria to address outstanding issues, noting that consultations cannot be replaced by communication through correspondence.