New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE affirmed its continued support for the sports sector and its use to establish the values ​​of human brotherhood among peoples, hoping to achieve a better, more stable and secure future for all young men and women around the world, noting that sports are one of the basic pillars for building peaceful and prosperous societies.

The UAE explained, in a statement before the plenary session of the United Nations General Assembly, to discuss a resolution on “Sports for Development and Peace: Building a Better, Peaceful World through Sports and the Olympic Ideal,” that the world today is in dire need of finding ways that enhance communication and understanding between different peoples. It supports its development and stability, including sports, which has its own global language.”

She explained in the statement delivered by Sarah Al Awadhi, Second Secretary at the UAE’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, that the UAE participated in sponsoring the resolution, based on its support for the principle of sport for peace.

She expressed her wishes to the French Republic for every success in organizing the Thirty-Third Olympic Games and the Seventeenth Paralympic Games in the year two thousand and twenty-four.

Al-Awadhi added: “Sports, which have a global language of their own, contribute to overcoming differences and uniting societies with their cultural, linguistic and religious diversity under the umbrella of cooperation, mutual respect and competition in a sporting spirit. Sports also create many opportunities for young people, boost the economic wheel of countries, and contribute to achieving the goals of sports.” Sustainable development, especially Goal number three on good health and well-being.”

She explained that it is important for the international community to work to strengthen its support and funding for the sports sector, and to ensure that it is available to everyone, especially in developing countries, so that the infrastructure and facilities that serve this sector are available. Sport must also continue to be used as one of the tools through which the values ​​of peace can be established. She continued: “For us in the UAE, sports receive great attention within our internal and external policies, as we continue to invest in this important sector and enhance the capabilities of the relevant authorities, including through the implementation of the National Sports Strategy for the year 2031, which aims to develop sports in The UAE and increasing the number of its practitioners and their participation in local and international tournaments, including the Olympic Games.”

Al-Awadi stated: “In this aspect, we see that adopting laws and legislation is an important issue to advance the sports sector, as the UAE, for example, issued a federal law to regulate all aspects of sports work in the country, and to ensure that sporting activities are available to everyone in the country.”

As part of the UAE’s efforts to make sports one of the basic pillars for building peaceful and prosperous societies, Al-Awadhi said: “The country is also keen to host many sports tournaments of various kinds at the regional, sub-regional and international levels.”

In this context, she pointed out the importance of encouraging and enabling countries from different regions around the world to host sports tournaments, if the appropriate requirements are met. We see these occasions as an important opportunity to promote rapprochement and peaceful coexistence between all societies and break negative stereotypes about some countries or peoples. This is done by allowing tournament participants to get to know each other and exchange experiences and cultures.

She once again congratulated Qatar on its successful hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, an achievement for the Arab region, expressing her aspiration to continue hosting such important tournaments in our region. She noted that in light of the escalation of wars and armed conflicts around the world, the international community must focus on the conditions of athletes affected by these serious crises, whether in terms of threatening their lives or preventing them from participating in tournaments. Recently, the Palestinian national football team was forced to temporarily suspend its activities. Due to the escalation taking place in the occupied Palestinian territory, while one of the team’s players was killed due to the ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip. At the conclusion of the statement, she stressed the importance of providing protection to athletes and other civilians during conflicts, in line with international humanitarian law, in addition to continuing to work to reach an immediate ceasefire and restore life to the Gaza Strip.