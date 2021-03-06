Al Ain (WAM)

Female students of the Translation Studies Program from the Department of Languages ​​and Literature at the United Arab Emirates University won second place in the Prince Sultan University Regional Translation Competition, in its seventh season at the level of the Arab Gulf region 2021, which was held virtually.

Dr. Moza Al-Taniji, Head of the Department of Languages ​​and Literature at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, stressed the importance of female students ’participation in international competitions, which would refine their translation skills and enrich their practical experiences.