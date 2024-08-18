A team of researchers at the United Arab Emirates University has completed a research project to recycle empty and used plastic containers and convert them into new manufactured materials, which reduces waste, keeps the environment clean and sustainable, and enhances scientific and practical applications that contribute directly to sustainable environmental engineering and the circular economy.

The project supervisor, Dr. Abdul Hamid Ismail Murad, in the Department of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering, said that the study included the use of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) derived from recycled milk bottles. He added: “This work shows applications in developing lightweight and sustainable plastic structures using recycled materials.”

“The study shows that recycled plastics can be effectively welded and used in structural applications,” he continued, noting that the research is multidisciplinary and requires expertise in different fields such as mechanical engineering and materials science, and can be further expanded to other fields, such as environmental engineering and waste management, to increase its depth and application.