The United Arab Emirates University has registered a new patent under the title “Direct solar water desalination system with enhanced desalination” in the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The invention, developed by Dr. Fadi Al-Naimat and researcher Muhammad Diaa Al-Din, aims to desalinate seawater and provide… Pure drinking water at low cost and high quality using renewable energy.

The new system relies on the natural process of evaporation and condensation without the need for external energy, which enhances efficiency and sustainability.

The system consists of a main room with a sloped roof, zigzag panels, copper wires coated with a photothermal layer, reflective surfaces, and supply and collection tanks.

The system works by flowing seawater from the tank through gravity, where the water passes through copper wires coated with a heat-conducting layer to facilitate the evaporation process. The system is expected to achieve a production of up to 10 liters per day per square meter of solar absorption area, making it an effective solution for areas suffering from fresh water scarcity.

Dr. Fadi Al-Naimat pointed out that the project is a major step towards achieving a more sustainable and effective use of renewable energy sources.

Researcher Muhammad Diaa El-Din added that the innovative structural design of the system contributes to improving the evaporation process and increasing freshwater productivity.

The United Arab Emirates University affirms its commitment to supporting scientific research and innovation, and hopes that this invention will contribute to saving water resources in arid and semi-arid regions around the world.