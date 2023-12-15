On the generous initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, the United Arab Emirates University received 33 male and female students from the Gaza Strip. To study at the expense of the UAE.

The initiative comes within the framework of the continuous support provided by the UAE to support our Palestinian brothers in various humanitarian, relief, medical and educational fields.

The Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the State and Supreme President of the UAE University, Zaki Nusseibeh, extended his deepest thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, for this generous initiative that comes within the framework of the continuous support that the UAE provides to the brotherly Palestinian people.

He also directed verses of thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, for his generous directives to provide the opportunity to study for male and female students coming from Gaza, in one of the most prestigious universities in the country, and at the Arab level, and to support These male and female students, and to secure a better future for them to study in various scientific and academic disciplines.

He added: “At the United Arab Emirates University, we are pleased to welcome these male and female students, support them in securing a distinguished educational path for them, and help them build their future.”