The United Arab Emirates University announced its participation in Innovation Week 2021, by launching and implementing innovative and quality initiatives and ideas at the state level from 21 to 27 February.

The cultural advisor to His Highness, President of the State, and Supreme President of the Emirates University, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, said that the Innovation Month is an annual national event that was launched under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

He added that «the UAE has made huge achievements in 2020, most notably the launch of the (Hope Probe) the first Arab and Islamic probe, and the history recording of its success in its first mission to Mars after its exploration probe succeeded in entering the orbit of the Red Planet, in addition to the start of the first operational phase. In the Barakah peaceful nuclear power plant, the UAE would become the first in the Arab world to possess sound nuclear energy technology to produce electricity.

He added, “The state, thanks to the leadership’s insightful vision, was able to transform challenges into opportunities and cross over into the future, and was keen on the continuity of the educational process in schools and universities, with the utmost efficiency in light of the repercussions of the Coronavirus.” Nusseibeh asserted that «the UAE University is committed to participating in monitoring challenges and facing them through basic pillars: scientific research, technical development and innovation, in line with the rapid growth of emerging economies’ economies, increasing standards of competitiveness in building a knowledge economy, and believing in the need to participate in building capabilities and instilling a culture Innovation in universities and higher education institutions ».

He continued, “The university will participate in an independent wing in Expo 2020, based on the importance and nature of this huge international event, as one of the most prominent international platforms that focus mainly on discussing urgent issues and contemporary challenges, and developing solutions to them.” Nusseibeh pointed out that “the UAE University is keen to create an incubating environment for innovation, creators, distinguished people and qualified cadres in vital areas to support diversification and economic growth, and to attract exceptional minds and talents to be permanent partners in the development process in the UAE.”

He said, “Despite the exceptional circumstances that the world is going through due to the (Covid-19) pandemic, we will launch a large package of multiple and distinct innovations for researchers, faculty members and university students in the Innovation Month 2021 with diligence and adherence to the precautionary measures followed.”





