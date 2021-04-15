Al-Ain (Al-Ittihad)

The College of Humanities and Social Sciences at the United Arab Emirates University announced the launch of two new sub-specializations, the Chinese language and the Spanish language, starting from the next academic year 2021-2022.

Dr. Moza Obaid Al-Taniji, Head of the Department of Languages ​​and Literature at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, indicated that the development of such languages ​​is a pioneering step to create new job opportunities for graduates with high skills and competencies in order to contribute to supporting the strategic plan for the next fifty years, in addition to supporting international relations between the UAE, China and Spain. In all sectors.

Dr. Moza Al-Taniji added: “Learning these languages ​​will enhance communication and communication skills with many countries, as they are among the official languages ​​of the United Nations, and one of the goals of introducing these disciplines is to prepare ambassadors for diplomacy and develop the skills of learners to address the world with qualified national cadres possessing cultural skills. Singular.